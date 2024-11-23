New York City FC Blanked by Red Bulls

November 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC hosted the Red Bulls at Citi Field on Saturday in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The visitors took a first-half lead through Felipe Carballo. They would double that advantage nine minutes later through Dante Vanzeir. Despite creating a number of opportunities and hitting the post, City couldn't find the net, resulting in their elimination from the playoffs.

Match Recap

A Hudson River Derby in Queens was the setting for Saturday's Eastern Conference Semifinal between New York City FC and the Red Bulls.

City had already done the double over their rivals during the regular season and knew victory at Citi Field would set up a third Eastern Conference Final in four years.

Head Coach Nick Cushing named an unchanged side from the one that overcame FC Cincinnati on penalties last time out.

Both teams started with intent, but it was City who earned the game's first corner after some lively opening exchanges.

At the other end, a long throw from the Red Bulls was thrown back in the box and landed at the feet of Dante Vanzeir. It was only a last-ditch block by Justin Haak that denied the Belgian a clear look at goal.

The game exploded into life in the 16th minute when Felipe Carballo pounced on a loose ball 25 yards out and fired a strike past Matt Freese.

City came within inches of equalizing five minutes later when Alonso Martínez attempted a bicycle kick that forced Carlos Coronel into a good save - Santiago Rodríguez blazing the subsequent rebound over

The hosts would rue that missed chance minutes later when Vanzeir doubled the visitor's advantage from a corner.

City nearly pulled one back after Hannes Wolf played Martínez in behind, but his poked effort was saved by Coronel.

The pair combined again in first-half injury time, but Martínez failed to make solid contact and the ball trickled away from goal.

The Boys in Blue started the second half with intensity, creating two chances within two minutes. First, Martínez tested Coronel with a shot from the edge of the box, followed by Keaton Parks heading a Rodríguez cross over the bar.

A lull in chances followed until a lightning-fast counterattack in the 73rd minute involving Martínez, Rodríguez, and Wolf almost got City back in the game.

The ball was played across goal to Wolf, but his shot was dragged wide of the target. That would be his final contribution of the night, as he was substituted for Andrés Perea a minute later.

The Austrian's shot, however, was dragged wide of the target. That proved to be Wolf's final contribution of the night, as he was substituted a minute later for midfielder Andrés Perea.

Martínez was finding himself in dangerous positions, and in the 81st minute, a last-ditch block from Andres Reyes denied the Costa Rican a goal. Cushing introduced a second change a minute later as Agustín Ojeda replaced Mitja Ilenič.

Perea wasted no time involving himself and a clever through ball found Maxi Moralez in space. Moralez was able to get a shot off and forced a good save from Coronel. A third City change followed in the 90th minute, as Julián Fernández replaced Kevin O'Toole.

What's Next

Check back to www.newyorkcityfc.com for more updates on the 2025 season.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.