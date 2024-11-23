Minnesota United FC at LA Galaxy Preview

November 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - No. 6 Minnesota United travels to Southern California to take on No. 2 LA Galaxy in the Western Conference Semifinal of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

MNUFC swept and advanced past No. 3 Real Salt Lake in the Round One series following two penalty-kick shootout victories in Game 1 and Game 2 against the Utah side. Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair was a force to reckon with inside the net during Round One, making multiple crucial saves during both regulation play and the shootouts. The Loons entered the MLS Cup Playoffs as one of the hottest teams in MLS, and including the Round One series versus RSL, Minnesota is now unbeaten in nine of its past 10 matches with an 8-1-1 (W-L-D) record. MNUFC's defense notably only gave up six goals during that stretch while earning five clean sheets.

LA Galaxy's Round One series versus No. 7 Colorado Rapids was a lopsided affair: Galaxy outscored the Rapids 9-1 across both games, where star midfielder Riqui Puig scored a brace in both games of the series. Heading into the playoffs, LA saw Dejan Jovelic, Gabriel Pec and Riqui Puig each notch 13-plus goals in regular-season action, marking them as one of the best attacking groups in MLS. Newly-acquired German legend, Marco Reus, joined the Galaxy side in August and provides another dangerous option in the LA midfield.

During the regular season, Minnesota and LA played two tightly-contested matches: first playing to a 2-2 draw in Saint Paul in May on the backs of goals scored by Bongokuhle Hlongwane and former Loon Kervin Arriaga. Then on the road in California in July, MNUFC narrowly lost 2-1, where Teemu Pukki scored the Loons' lone goal, while Galaxy's Gabriel Pec recorded a brace.

Both Minnesota and LA finished the regular season on a strong note and both advanced to the Western Conference Semifinal following a sweep of their respective opponents in the Round One Best-of-3 Series. With plenty of time to rest and prepare for the fixture on both sides, Sunday's match could prove to be the game to watch among the other Conference Semifinals.

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON APPROACHING THE MATCHUP VERSUS LA GALAXY...

"We know very clearly what LA Galaxy team are. They're a top team at this level with top individual players that are very difficult to beat at home. Their games are typically high-scoring, they are open. They as a side are predictably unpredictable, a lot of fluidity. A lot of play is based on individuals' freedom of movement, so it's very difficult to stand in front of our players and give them concrete solutions as to how we're going to deal with situations X, Y or Z. But, if we're a good version of what we we've been over the last 10 to 12 games and we can execute defensively the way we have done, which has been to a really high level, really disciplined, really detailed, I feel like these are the ingredients to a good performance against a side like them. I certainly won't be painting it as a one-sided game, I don't think anyone [either] in our camp sees it that way."

FORWARD KELVIN YEBOAH ON RE-FOCUSING TO A GAME WEEK FOLLOWING THE LONG BREAK...

"Everybody [the players and coaches] knows how important this game is. These three weeks, we haven't taken our minds off this game. We have stayed focused and consistent with our work and try to stay best prepared for this game."

MIDFIELDER JOAQUÍN PEREYRA ON FACING LA GALAXY...

"Everyone knows they are a great team, a dynamic team, a team that attacks a lot and likes to have the ball. But beyond that, they are a familiar opponent. But, we also know our style of play. We come from a stretch of games with a clear idea of our style and we have to continue down that line, not lose focus and try to play our game. We know what's their strongest feature and tool, but if we play our game and are good and intense, we can get a positive result."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Franco Fragapane - Leg (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

NO. 6 MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ NO. 2 LA GALAXY

Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California

11.24.2024 | Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs | Western Conference Semifinal

5:00 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; FS1/FOX Deportes; TSN; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2024 MLS Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 15-12-7 (52 pts. | 8-6-3 on the road)

LA: 16-7-11 (64 pts. | 13-1-3 at home)

