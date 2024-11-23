Atlanta United Faces Orlando City SC in Eastern Conference Semifinals

November 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United faces Orlando City SC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Sunday at Inter&Co Stadium. The match is set to kick-off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.

Atlanta owns a 10-4-7 all-time record against Orlando in MLS regular season play, 4-2-4 at home and 6-2-3 on the road in the series. Atlanta won both regular season meetings in 2024, including a 2-1 win at Inter&Co Stadium on Decision Day. This will be the first ever meeting between the two clubs in the MLS postseason.

Sunday will be Atlanta's 18th MLS postseason match in club history with a 9-6-2 record in those matches: 7-1-1 at home and 2-5-1 on the road.

Atlanta defeated Inter Miami CF in its Round One, Best-of-3 series to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The 34-point regular season difference between Miami (74) and Atlanta (40) was the largest in MLS postseason history in which the lower seed advanced.

Atlanta won Game 3 at Chase Stadium 3-2 on Nov. 9. Jamal Thiaré scored a brace, becoming the second player in club history to do so in a playoff match, while Bartosz Slisz's game-winning goal was his first career playoff goal and second of the season.

Pedro Amador recorded his eighth assist of the season in Game 3, his fourth of the postseason, and has now provided an assist in five consecutive matches. Amador became the second player in MLS history to start his playoff career with four consecutive games with an assist and he leads all players in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with four assists.

Brad Guzan leads all goalkeepers in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with 23 saves. He set a club playoff record with nine saves against Miami in Game 3, surpassing his previous record of eight saves from Game 1. Atlanta's captain has started all 17 of Atlanta's playoff matches in club history.

