Sebastian Pelzer Named Chief Sporting Officer of FC Lugano

November 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that Sebastian Pelzer has been named Chief Sports Officer of partner club FC Lugano. Pelzer joins FC Lugano after serving as the Fire's Technical Director for the past five seasons.

"I'm incredibly grateful for my time with the Chicago Fire. I truly appreciate the support that I've received from Joe Mansueto, Georg Heitz, the staff, players, and fans over the past five years," said Pelzer. "I wish the Fire all the best for the future and look forward to seeing the partnership between the two clubs continue to grow. I'm excited to begin this new chapter with FC Lugano and help build on the success the club has achieved."

"I'd like to thank Sebastian for his hard work and contributions to the Fire," said Chicago Fire FC Owner and Chairman Joe Mansueto. "Moving forward, we are excited that Sebastian will continue working within our network of clubs. His efforts in developing FC Lugano's roster have been a key part of their success, and I look forward to seeing the team continue to grow and progress under his leadership."

Pelzer originally joined the Fire on Dec. 28, 2019, and was responsible for overseeing the Club's global scouting network, recruitment strategy, and player development efforts, while also helping to manage the relationship between the Fire and FC Lugano.

During Pelzer's time in Chicago, the Club enhanced its player recruitment efforts and placed a greater emphasis on developing and promoting players from the Chicago Fire Academy. Under Pelzer's leadership, the Fire signed 10 Homegrown Players and transferred three players to top-five leagues. Most notably, Jhon Durán and Gaga Slonina's transfers are among the most significant outgoing moves in MLS history. Additionally, Chicago Fire FC II advanced to the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs in two out of three seasons, and the Academy established itself as one of the top youth development programs in the United States, winning two National Championships in four years (2021, 2024).

Prior to joining the Fire, Pelzer, a native of Trier, Germany, represented his country at the youth level and made more than 350 appearances as a professional. He played for seven clubs in Germany and England over the course of 16 years: FC Kaiserslautern, Blackburn Rovers, SV Eintracht Trier 05, 1. FC Saarbrücken, Dynamo Dresden, Rot-Weiss Ahlen, and F.C. Hansa Rostock. Pelzer served as captain for seven seasons at Dynamo Dresden and F.C. Hansa Rostock, leading the latter to promotion into 2. Bundesliga.

In addition to his distinguished club career, Pelzer, who holds a UEFA B coaching license, spent five years on the players' council of the German Professional Footballers' Association (PFA).

