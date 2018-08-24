Somerset Shuts Down Lancaster in 5-0 Win

Lancaster, Pennsylvania - The Somerset Patriots (24-19, 59-47) tossed a five-hit shutout over the Lancaster Barnstormers (21-18, 59-42) in a 5-0 win in Friday night's series opener at Clipper Magazine Stadium

The Patriots jumped out to their early lead with five runs in the top of the first inning. Alfredo Rodriguez raced home on a passed ball for the first run of the game, before a Justin Trapp RBI single, Mike Fransoso sac fly and a Mike Blanke two-run single put Somerset in front 5-0.

That was all the offense needed in the ballgame. Somerset's pitching staff shut down the Lancaster lineup, limiting them to just five hits scattered throughout the night.

Stephen Perakslis (1-0) earned his first win of the season with five scoreless innings. Chase Huchingson and Zech Zinicola each tossed a couple of scoreless innings of relief to combine for the five-hit shutout.

Ty'Relle Harris (0-1) yielded five runs on five hits and seven walks over 2.2 innings to suffer the loss.

The Patriots and Barnstormers continue their three game series Saturday night. Ryan Webb (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his Somerset debut against Lancaster righty Joe Gardner (4-9, 5.34 ERA). First pitch at Clipper Magazine Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m.

