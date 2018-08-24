Early Start Dooms Stormers in Loss to Somerset

A five run first inning was all the Somerset Patriots needed to defeat the Lancaster Barnstormers by way of a 5-0 shutout Friday night at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Lancaster newcomer Ty'Relle Harris (0-1) was greeted by Alfredo Rodriguez, the Somerset shortstop, who doubled past third baseman Josh Bell. Harris would walk Craig Massey, with his fourth ball thrown going past the glove of catcher Anderson De La Rosa, allowing Rodriguez to find third base. Another pass ball to the following batter, Jayce Boyd, allowed Rodriguez to score the games' first run. Boyd would also walk, along with Ramon Flores, one batter later, to load the bases for the Patriots.

Outfielder Justin Trapp rapped a breaking ball up the middle for an RBI single. A sacrifice fly by Mike Fransoso gave the visitors their third run, before catcher Mike Blanke finished the scoring with a two-run single, scoring both Flores and Trapp. The inning finished with three hits and four walks to put the Barnstormers down by five.

Harris walked seven batters in total, including two in the third before manager Ross Peeples went to lefty Matt Marksberry.

The ex-major-leaguer was one of three southpaws to come out of the bullpen and pitch scoreless frames. All told, Marksberry, Luke Westphal, and Jared Lakind pitched six and a third innings of no-run, three-hit baseball.

On the visiting end, Pats' starter Stephen Perakslis (1-0) went five innings, limiting Lancaster to just four hits and a walk. The Barnstormers came close to cracking the righty in the fourth with Ryan Casteel and Trayvon Robinson each reaching on base hits to threaten with one out. Two batters later, K.C. Hobson drew a walk to load the bases before De La Rosa was retired on a groundout to end the inning. Chase Huchingson and Zech Zinacola each pitched two scoreless innings after Peraklis' exit.

In the third, Valdimir Frias hit a shallow fly ball that was looping fair before Somerset's Trapp made the defensive play of the game, darting in and sliding on his stomach to record the out.

The Barnstormers fell to 21-18 on the second half, while Somerset padded their record to 24-19. With the loss, Lancaster still owns a 5 1/2-game lead in the wild card standings.

Game two of the weekend series begins Saturday night at 6:30pm. Joe Gardner (4-9, 5.34 ERA) starts for the Barnstormers. Fans can purchase tickets online or at the Two Dudes Box Office. The game features postgame fireworks! Fans may also tune in to catch the live action on the Lancaster Barnstormers YouTube Channel beginning at 6:15pm with the pregame dugout report.

NOTES: Robinson extended a hitting streak to 10 games with his two singles...He is 16-for-36 (.444) in the streak...Somerset has won the last six meetings between the two clubs...Lancaster has scored only eight runs in those contests.

