2018 Atlantic League Playoffs Schedule Announced

August 24, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today announced its schedule for the 2018 playoffs. Both the Freedom and Liberty Division Championship Series will begin on Tuesday, September 18th, with the Atlantic League Championship Series getting underway on Tuesday, September 25th.

The Sugar Land Skeeters and Somerset Patriots have already clinched postseason berths by winning the first half championship in the Freedom and Liberty Divisions, respectively. Sugar Land has elected to host Games Three, Four (if necessary) and Five (if necessary) of the Freedom Division Championship Series at Constellation Field. Somerset has chosen to host Games Three, Four (if necessary) and Five (if necessary) of the Liberty Division Championship Series at TD Bank Ballpark.

Should either Sugar Land or Somerset win the second half championship in their respective division, a Wild Card scenario will come into play. According to Atlantic League rules, the Wild Card team shall be the club, regardless of division, among all clubs that have not otherwise qualified for the Divisional Playoffs, that has achieved the best overall record for the entire regular season. That team will then face the club that has won both the first and second half championships in the first round of the postseason.

Should both the Skeeters and Patriots win the second half championship in their respective division, a Double Wild Card scenario will come into play. Atlantic League rules stipulate the Wild Card teams will be the clubs, regardless of division, among all clubs that have not otherwise qualified for the Divisional Playoffs, that have achieved the two best overall records for the entire regular season.

Additionally, if the two Wild Card teams are in separate divisions, they shall play the Division Champion in their respective division (regardless of record) in order to ensure each division has a representative in the Championship Series. If the two Wild Cards are from the same division, a seeding system shall determine playoff opponents, based on each of the four club's overall regular season win/loss records. The team with the best record shall play the team with the fourth-best record, and the team with the second-best record will play the team with the third-best record.

The Atlantic League Championship Series is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, September 25th. The winner of the Freedom Division Championship Series will host Games One and Two of the finals, while the Liberty Division Championship Series winner will host Game Three, Four (if necessary) and Five (if necessary).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.