Community Spotlight: Blue Crabs Partner with Community in Backpack Giveaway

August 24, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





(Waldorf, MD.) - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs partnered with the United Ministers Coalition of Southern Maryland to host a Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway on Saturday, August 18th.

That Saturday night the Blue Crabs hosted their first annual Faith and Family Night at the ballpark. The night featured nine different church performances on field before the game and was highlighted by the Backpack Giveaway at the front gates. Every student K-12 that came to the game that night received a free ticket to the game, with the first 2000 to arrive also receiving a free Backpack and a free meal during the game.

"One of our goals is to bridge the gap between the church and the community to make the most impact for our families within Southern Maryland," said Rhonda Alston, Executive Director of the United Ministers Coalition. "We are thankful for the partnership with the Blue Crabs staff that allowed us to share our faith and bring families together for a fun filled evening. Our partnerships with the business committee and churches afforded the Coalition the opportunity to provide youth with supplies this school year."

Staff and volunteers began arriving around 2 P.M. in preparation for the students to arrive around 5 P.M. Each backpack was filled with school supplies for the students, including pencils, pens, paper, and more. School is set to begin for students in Southern Maryland on September 4th, following the Labor Day holiday.

"We were very happy to partner with the United Minsters Coalition on this wonderful event," said General Manager Courtney Knichel. "Giving children the supplies they need to be ready for the school year ensures that everyone will have the same opportunity to succeed when the bell rings."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.