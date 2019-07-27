Somerset Patriots Welcome Back LHP Roy Merritt

July 27, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have announced the return of left-handed pitcher Roy Merritt.

Merritt rejoins the Patriots after spending the beginning of the 2019 season with the Sugar Land Skeeters. The former 29th round pick of the 2007 MLB Amateur draft has been effective for the Skeeters in his 11 appearances, going 2-3 with a 3.70 ERA in 56 innings of work. He also served as the team's pitching coach to start the year.

Merritt spent four seasons with Somerset between 2012-2015, capping his tenure with a championship win in 2015. Merritt was crucial for the Patriots in their title run, throwing a complete game shutout against the Long Island Ducks in Game Five of the Liberty Division Championship Series to help push them to the Atlantic League Championship Series.

Merritt continued his dominance for the Patriots en route to their sixth Atlantic League title, owning a 3-0 record, 0.40 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 22 postseason innings pitched. He pitched two deciding playoff games, including the clinching Game Four against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs to be named the Championship Series MVP.

For his Atlantic League career, the Houston, Texas native owns a 31-22 record with a 2.98 ERA across 125 appearances. He also has six years of service in the New York Mets organization, including two seasons at the Triple-A level.

Merritt will join the club for Saturday night's game and is anticipated to make his first start against the Long Island Ducks.

