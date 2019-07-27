RHP Edwin Quirarte Returns to Somerset Patriots

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have announced the return of right-handed pitcher Edwin Quirarte for the 2019 season.

Quirarte enters his second season with the Somerset Patriots and second in the Atlantic League, having time in Somerset in 2015. In eight appearances with the team, he went 1-0, while not allowing a run and giving up just one hit in 7.2 innings.

The former 5th round draft pick of the 2008 MLB Amateur draft spent the first eight seasons of his career with the San Francisco Giants, owning a 31-38 record and a 3.52 ERA in 330 games.

Since his time in Somerset, Quirarte has service with four different teams in the Mexican League, with his most sustained success coming in 2017 with Tijuana. He pitched 49 times that year out of the bullpen with a 4.20 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 40.2 innings.

Quirarte's best season came in 2014, where he pitched to a 11-7 record and a 3.23 ERA with Double-A Richmond in the Giants organization.

The former California State University product has spent 12 seasons playing professional baseball, maintaining a 43-47 record with a 3.72 ERA and 51 saves.

