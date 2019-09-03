Somerset Patriots to Honor Elmora Troopers Little League World Series Team on Thursday, September 12th

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots have announced that the team will honor the Elmora Troopers, who represented the Mid-Atlantic region in the 2019 Little League World Series, at TD Bank Ballpark on Thursday, September 12th. First pitch between the Somerset Patriots and the Sugar Land Skeeters is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

The Elmora Troopers have been invited to take batting practice with the team and will be recognized in a pre-game ceremony on the field. The little leaguers will serve as the evening's Baseball Buddies and take the field with the Somerset Patriots during the singing of the National Anthem.

During the game, the Troopers will be taking pictures, signing autographs, and meeting fans on the main concourse.

The team will also be part of a "Jersey Shake" Dance Off to see who can perform their signature move the best.

The Somerset Patriots are inviting all youth baseball and softball teams, coaches, and families to come out to celebrate the accomplishments of the Elmora Troopers this season. A special promo code has been set up for $4.00 Upper Box tickets for the game. Fans can use Promo Code: Trooper to receive the discount for online orders.

The Elmora Troopers were one of only eight teams from across the United States to make the 2019 Little League World Series. Their journey to Williamsport, Pennsylvania included winning the New Jersey State Championship and then the Mid-Atlantic Region Championship to advance to the prestigious tournament.

The team took their name in honor New Jersey State Trooper Thomas J. Hanratty, who was killed in the line of duty in a motor vehicle accident. Hanratty had played in the Elmora Little League as a child and the league's complex is named in his memory. All the players and coaches wore his badge #4971 on their uniforms throughout the season.

The Somerset Patriots will host a 50-50 raffle at the game to benefit the State Troopers Fraternal Association in honor of Trooper Hanratty. The team will also honor his memory with a moment of silence before the National Anthem.

