Back-To-Back Wins in Push

September 3, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, MD - Kevin McGovern was added by the Blue Crabs just a couple of days ago in the efforts of attaining a playoff push. Today, McGovern did more than push, he went all in while leading the Blue Crabs to a 2-0 victory over the High Point Rockers.

The man who is the only player in the history of the Winnipeg Goldeyes' franchise to strikeout 100+ batters in three different seasons was on fire tonight in his first stint in the Atlantic League.

McGovern allowed just four hits through seven innings and got just enough run support to get by, coming on a Charlie Valerio single to right field to score Tony Thomas, giving the Crabs a 1-0 lead. Southern Maryland added another in the top of the ninth on a Cory Vaughn solo home run, which did the trick to seal the deal.

Adam Choplick and Mat Latos (S, 22) came in for the eighth and ninth to shut the door on a nail-biting 1-0 win.

The Blue Crabs will return home Tuesday September 10th for game one of a three game set with the New Britain Bees, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.