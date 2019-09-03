Offense Keeps Rolling as Ducks Win Fifth Straight

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers 6-3 on Tuesday night in the second game of a four-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Lancaster took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Andrew Aplin's solo home run to right-center field off Ducks starter Joe Iorio. Long Island responded with consecutive RBI fielder's choice groundouts from Vladimir Frias and Clint Freeman in the second to go in front 2-1.

Lew Ford extended the lead to two for the Ducks with an RBI single to right in the fifth off Barnstormers starter Jonathan Albaladejo. However, the Barnstormers tied the game in the sixth with back-to-back two-out solo homers from Josh Bell and Parker Morin.

The Ducks answered back with three two-out runs of their own in the seventh to take the lead for good at 6-3. RBI singles by L.J. Mazzilli and Hector Sanchez, along with a wild pitch that scored Mazzilli, did the damage.

Iorio did not factor into the decision but pitched five innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out two. Scott Richmond (1-0) picked up the win with three innings of relief, allowing two runs on two hits with two strikeouts. Albaladejo (2-10) suffered the loss, surrendering six runs on nine hits and four walks over six and two-thirds innings with four strikeouts. Pedro Beato recorded his eighth save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Ford led the Flock offensively with three hits, an RBI, a run and a walk. Rey Fuentes added three hits as well with a run and a walk, while Mazzilli and Sanchez each had two hits, an RBI and a run.

The Ducks and Barnstormers continue their four-game set on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. from Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel. Right-hander Vin Mazzaro (8-4, 4.52) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Barnstormers righty Connor Overton (2-2, 3.26).

Long Island returns home on Friday, September 6, to begin a three-game series against the Sugar Land Skeeters. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks 20th Anniversary Thundersticks, courtesy of Newsday. It's a Flashback Friday, and fans will be able to enjoy 2000 season pricing ($8/$9) on select Ducks individual game tickets purchased via the team's in-game vendors (restrictions apply). In addition, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a free regular sub (no purchase necessary) and $2 off any size sub at Jersey Mike's Subs to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

