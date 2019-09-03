Blue Crabs Add American Association Pitcher of the Year and More

Waldorf, MD - In the midst of a playoff push, the Blue Crabs have announced that they have traded for the rights of the American Association Pitcher of Year, Mitchell Lambson, as well as Kevin McGovern from the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The Blue Crabs have been surging in the second half of the season. In an effort get the final push to avoid missing the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time in franchise history, Southern Maryland added a pair of lethal weapons to their starting rotation on Tuesday.

Lambson officially became a Blue Crab just hours after being dubbed the Pitcher of Year in the American Association. The southpaw's season was comparable to the likes of Daryl Thompson's, who is in the candidacy for Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year honors. The California native, Lambson, lead the association in wins with 13, innings pitched with 150.2, and complete games with four, while finishing second in strikeouts, 133, and fifth in ERA, 3.11.

McGovern, another lefty, was dominant in his own right. He is the only pitcher in Goldeyes' franchise history to strikeout 100+ batters in three seasons, and comes into Southern Maryland fresh off an eight inning shutout performance to close out his campaign in Winnipeg.

Lambson and McGovern won an American Association championship together in the 2017, and as Southern Maryland enters Tuesday's game in High Point, North Carolina 6.5 games back of the York Revolution in the Freedom Division second half, they will look to absorb the newcomers' championship pedigree and keep on rolling with a surge of arms bolstering the rotation.

The Blue Crabs will return home Tuesday September 10th for game one of a three game set with the New Britain Bees, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

