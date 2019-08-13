Somerset Patriots Sign Major League RHP Chris Beck

August 13, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have announced that right-handed pitcher Chris Beck has been signed for the 2019 season. He spent the earlier portion of this season in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, where he appeared in 37 games out of the bullpen for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds.

Beck enters his first season with the Somerset Patriots and the Atlantic League. The former second round pick of the Chicago White Sox in the 2010 MLB draft enjoyed four seasons of service at the Major League level, including 4.5 with the White Sox (2015-'18) and one with the New York Mets ('18).

Beck allowed four earned runs over six innings with three strikeouts in his major league debut on May 28, 2015. The Georgia Southern owns a 4-4 record with one save and 86 strikeouts over his 103 appearances in the Majors.

The 28-year-old exceeded his rookie limits during the 2017 season, where he pitched in 57 games out of the bullpen for the White Sox. Beck quickly moved up the ranks of the White Sox organization, with limited minor league service before getting promoted to the "Big Leagues."

His shining season came in 2013, where he was named a mid-season All-Star with the Winston-Salem Dash, posting an 11-8 record, 3.11 ERA across 21 starts. Beck has experience in both the bullpen and in the starting rotation, starting 78 games and appearing in 163 games total across his eight seasons of professional baseball.

The Somerset Patriots 2019 Season Presented by Ford is underway at TD Bank Ballpark. Stay up to date on all the team news online, on all of our social media platforms, and on our mobile app. For more information, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.