Bees Snap Three-Game Skid With Walk-Off Victory Over Rockers

August 13, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(New Britain, CT) - The New Britain Bees (11-19, 46-53) defeated the High Point Rockers (18-15, 59-42) 3-2 in walk-off fashion in the last of the ninth inning at New Britain Stadium on Tuesday night to even up the four-game series at a victory apiece.

New Britain starting pitcher David Roseboom registered a no-decision in the ballgame after allowing just two runs (one earned run) on three hits (one home run) in seven innings pitched, walking one and striking out five. High Point starting pitcher Joe Van Meter also did not factor in the game's final outcome, surrendering one run on six hits across seven innings of work, walking one and striking out three.

High Point took a 1-0 lead versus Roseboom just three batters into the contest when Hector Gomez launched a two-out solo home run to straightaway centerfield for his eighth four-bagger of the season. The Rockers made it 2-0 in their favor in the top half of the second frame when Giovanny Alfonzo plated Myles Schroder with an RBI single knock after Schroder reached by way of a two-base error committed by Jared James in left field. New Britain got to within 2-1 in the home half of the fourth thanks to a sacrifice fly produced by Jason Rogers that allowed Ryan Jackson to cross the plate after Jackson began the rally with a leadoff double into the left field corner. The Bees tied the game up at two in the bottom of the eighth getting the job done one more time by way of the sacrifice fly with Jonathan Galvez doing the honors as he narrowly missed a grand slam home run sending the baseball all the way to the wall in right field, plating Darren Ford who tallied the first of three walks given up by reliever Ashur Tolliver. Following a clean top of the ninth by winning pitcher Jim Fuller (5-2) that saw the 2019 Liberty Division All-Star retire the visitors in order by way of a ground ball and a pair of strikeouts, the table was set for the boys from the Hardware City. With one man down, Logan Moore singled up the middle against losing pitcher Chase Huchingson (5-2). With two away, Moore hustled into scoring position advancing to second base on a wild pitch thrown by Huchingson, who then proceeded to hit Darren Ford, putting two runners on. In stepped Jackson, and he sent the New Britain faithful home with big smiles on their faces as he laced an opposite-field game-winning RBI base knock to right just out of the reach of a leaping Richie Shaffer at first base, and the celebration was on as third base coach Chuck Stewart waved in Moore to lift the Bees to their 25th come-from-behind win of the campaign and seventh of the walk-off variety as Jackson was mobbed by his teammates at first base. Moore led the way with three hits on the evening en route to the victory.

The Bees continue their series with the High Point Rockers at New Britain Stadium on Wednesday, August 14th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Kids Meal Deal Wednesday in the Hardware City! Bring the kids to the ballpark where they can enjoy the game and a classic ballpark frank! Every Wednesday, kids 12 and under can enjoy a hot dog, bag of chips, and a soda or water for just FOUR DOLLARS!

