Somerset Patriots Sign 2017 ALPB Batting Champ D'Arby Myers

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots today announced that outfielder and former Atlantic League batting champ D'Arby Myers has been signed for the 2019 season.

"I'm real excited to join the Patriots and to get everything rolling," said Myers.

Myers enters his first season with the Somerset Patriots and third in the Atlantic League. He previously played for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (2016) and the Bridgeport Bluefish (2017).

Myers enjoyed the best season of his professional career in Bridgeport. The speedy outfielder posted a career-best .337 average in 2017 to lead the league in hitting while adding four home runs, 43 RBI, 63 runs scored and a career-high 31 stolen bases over 96 games. He slashed .280 with seven home runs, 44 RBI and 29 stolen bases over 102 games with the Blue Crabs the year prior.

Overall, the 30-year-old brings a combined .308 average with 11 home runs, 87 RBI and 60 stolen bases to the Patriots over his previous 198 games in the Atlantic League.

"We are thrilled to add D'Arby to our 2019 roster," said Somerset Patriots manager Brett Jodie. "D'Arby adds extreme athleticism to our team. He is a great defender in the outfield who can play all three positions. Myers is also a proven hitter in our league, has some power, can drive in runs, and also hit for average. Plus, his speed creates a lot of problems for opposing teams. D'Arby is a valuable weapon and we are very happy to have him on our side."

Myers split the majority of his 2018 season in the Baltimore Orioles organization between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk. He posted a .274 average with 14 RBI and eight stolen bases over his 55 combined games between the two levels.

The 6'3" outfielder was a fourth round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2006 MLB Amateur Draft. He began his minor league career as an 18-year-old out of high school, playing for Single-A Williamsport, later going on to spend seven seasons in the Phillies system.

Myers has also spent time in the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels organizations. He owns a .266 batting average with 23 home runs, 237 RBI and 131 stolen bases over his 11 seasons in the minors.

