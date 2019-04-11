Rockers Join Forces with Coca-Cola

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and Coca-Cola Consolidated announced today a new partnership, making Coca-Cola the official non-alcoholic beverage sponsor of the Rockers and BB&T Point. The seven-year deal will see Coca-Cola products featured at every event held at BB&T Point, including, but not limited to Rockers home games, Market Week events and concerts. In addition, Coke Consolidated will provide a free Coke to all attendees on May 2, 2019 when the Rockers defeat the Sugar Land Skeeters in their first home game ever.

"We are thrilled to enter into a long-term partnership with Coca-Cola Consolidated, but first things first," said Ken Lehner, President referencing a Rockers marketing slogan. "We believe that we are assembling a championship quality team on the field and thus have been guaranteeing a win on May 2nd to christen BB&T Point since April of last year. Coke Consolidated concurs and has thus stepped up to the plate offering a unique way for our fans to celebrate and toast our first home win in history. We know that we will be facing a worthy opponent in the form of the defending Atlantic League champion Sugar Land Skeeters, but we are up for the challenge."

Founded in Greensboro, North Carolina in 1902, Coke Consolidated is now headquartered in Charlotte. The headquarters features one of 13 production centers across the Eastern half of the United States, supporting operations in 14 states and Washington D.C. Built on a mission to serve others, pursue excellence, and grow profitably, Coke Consolidated has 17,000 teammates currently serving a consumer base of roughly 66 million.

"As the local bottler for High Point for more than 100 years, Coca-Cola Consolidated is thrilled to partner with the High Point Rockers for their inaugural season," said Heather Hucks, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Coke Consolidated. "Watching baseball with a Coca-Cola has been a long-time tradition and we can't wait to cheer on the Rockers alongside fans for many years to come."

Fans attending Rockers games will be able to enjoy such brands as Dasani Water, Gold Peak Tea, Minute Maid juice, VitaminWater, Monster Energy drinks, and world-famous Coke soft drinks. These fountain beverages, available at all concessions stands, will be supplemented by bottles and cans at all group catered areas within the ballpark. Any child birthday parties will also include the exclusive Tum-E Yummies drink, as well as, all other Coke products.

Those who experience a game, or other BB&T Point event, in a luxury suite will notice Coca-Cola branded miniature refrigerators in the suites for use. Larger refrigerators, similar to what will be seen in the concessions stands, will be used in the Catalyst Club area where club members will be able to experience all the products Coke Consolidated has to offer.

As part of the upcoming partnership, the Rockers will also have a large presence with Coke Consolidated. High Point's inaugural season logo will be featured on the backs of six delivery trucks throughout the greater Triad region, showing the commitment for both brands to grow together.

