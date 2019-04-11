Big League Right-Handers Adleman, Mazzaro Signed

April 11, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signings of right-handed pitchers Tim Adleman and Vin Mazzaro. Adleman begins his first season with the Ducks and ninth in professional baseball. Mazzaro enters his first season with Long Island, second in the Atlantic League and 14th in professional baseball.

"Both Tim and Vin have strong arms and can pitch in several different situations," said Ducks Manager Wally Backman. "Their versatility within the pitching staff will be an important benefit for us."

Adleman reached the Major Leagues in 2016 and 2017 with the Cincinnati Reds. He combined to make 43 appearances (33 starts), going 9-15 with a 4.97 ERA and 155 strikeouts over 192 innings pitched. The Staten Island, N.Y. native made his MLB debut on May 1, 2016 at Pittsburgh, firing six innings of two-run ball while striking out six in the Reds 6-5 win over the Pirates. He proceeded to allow three earned runs or less in 11 of his 13 starts during the 2016 season and made five quality starts overall that year. Adleman also pitched during spring training with the Reds earlier this year.

The 31-year-old began his career in the Baltimore Orioles organization. He earned New York-Penn League Mid-Season All-Star honors with Single-A Aberdeen in 2010, turning in a 3.44 ERA and 62 strikeouts over 13 starts that year. He later claimed Southern League Mid-Season All-Star honors in 2015 with Double-A Pensacola, compiling a 2.64 ERA and 113 strikeouts over 27 games (26 starts). The Georgetown University alum previously spent one season (2012) in the American Association with the Lincoln Saltdogs and El Paso Diablos and one with the New Jersey Jackals of the Can-Am League (2013). Adleman was originally selected by the Orioles in the 24th round of the 2010 amateur draft.

Mazzaro spent eight seasons at the Major League level, pitching for the Oakland Athletics (2009-10), Kansas City Royals (2011-12), Pittsburgh Pirates (2013-14), Miami Marlins (2015) and San Francisco Giants (2016). In 140 games (45 starts), he posted a 24-23 record with a 4.79 ERA, one save and 233 strikeouts over 383 innings of work. The New Jersey native earned the win in his MLB debut on June 2, 2009, tossing six and one-third scoreless innings of three-hit ball in a 5-0 road victory over the Chicago White Sox. Mazzaro also made three scoreless appearances for the Pirates during the 2013 National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 32-year-old's best minor league season came in 2008. He spent the majority of the year with Double-A Midland and totaled a 12-3 record with a 1.90 ERA over 22 starts, striking out 104 batters in 137.1 innings. For his efforts, he was named the MiLB Double-A Most Spectacular Pitcher of the Year, the MiLB.com Double-A Starting Pitcher of the Year, the Texas League Pitcher of the Year, a Baseball America Double-A All-Star, and a Texas League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star. The righty made three appearances (two starts) with the Somerset Patriots in 2017, allowing one hit over six scoreless innings before having his contract purchased by the Cincinnati Reds organization. He then spent 2018 with the New Jersey Jackals of the Can-Am League where he posted a 1.76 ERA and 10 saves over 34 games. Mazzaro was originally selected by the Athletics in the third round of the 2005 amateur draft.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.