Stars and Black Holes Return

April 11, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





(Waldorf, Md.) - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have announced the return of their All-Star left side of the infield for the 2019 season in shortstop Edwin Garcia, and third baseman Frank Martinez.

Five infielders were named to the Freedom Division All-Star team last season. Two of the five were Garcia and Martinez. The duo formed a black hole for any baseball that dared to try and squeak past the left side of the infield, and were two of the league's premier offensive weapons.

Garcia returns for his third season with Southern Maryland in 2019. His first two years serve as the gold standard for any newcomer. He was named the Blue Crabs' team MVP in 2017, and the team co-MVP the following season. The recognition for his excellence went beyond Southern Maryland when the Atlantic League served up a buffet of awards with Garcia's name on them following the 2018 campaign. In addition to his first ALPB All-Star selection, he was named to his second straight Red, White, and Blue All-Defensive Team and was awarded the prestigious honor of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award, dubbing him the finest fielder in the Atlantic League.

The native of Venezuela spent the first nine seasons of his professional career in the Texas Rangers' organization and has been with the Blue Crabs ever since. Garcia is the Atlantic League's beacon of consistency; nobody has played more games over the past two seasons than he has.

As for Frank Martinez, he was a lighthouse for a Blue Crabs squad that sailed astray in a rocky 2018 season. Night in and night out, there was never a question that Frank would produce. Remarkably, he had 12 more multi-hit games than he did games without a hit. In the 14th season of a professional athlete's career, some decline in performance is nearly guaranteed. Not for Frank. In his 14th season as a pro, he posted the best batting average of his career, .321, which was good for fifth best in all of the Atlantic League.

The Dominican Republic native spent his first eight seasons in the Oakland Athletics organization before opting for Independent baseball. The switch-hitting wonder starred in the Frontier League for five seasons before venturing to the American Association for a pair of seasons. This led to his breathtaking ALPB debut season, one that he will try and replicate in 2019.

"I'm really excited to come back to Southern Maryland, it's like home to me," said Garcia, "I look forward to playing hard everyday, helping the team win games, and of course, trying to win the championship."

The team opens the 2019 season on May 3rd at home against the Lancaster Barnstormers. To save your seat at the ballpark for the upcoming season and other team news, visit www.somdbluecrabs.com or call 301-638-9788.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.