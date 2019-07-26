Somerset Patriots RHP Jonathan Cheshire's Contract Purchased by Minnesota Twins

July 26, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots have announced that right-handed pitcher Jonathan Cheshire's contract has been purchased by the Minnesota Twins. He will report to Double-A Pensacola.

Cheshire was signed by the Somerset Patriots midway through June and has excelled as a reliever, especially in late game situations with the team.

Through 15 appearances, he posted a 0.55 ERA and four saves. The sidearm righty was able to limit opponents to a .179 average with just 10 hits across 56 at-bats. He recorded 19 strikeouts while only surrendering three walks during that stretch.

Cheshire was being used in the closer role after Mike Antonini's contract was purchased by the Pericos de Puebla of the Mexican League. He went on to record two of his four saves along with a 1.35 ERA following Antonini's absence.

Cheshire is the second player on the Somerset Patriots this season to join a Major League organization, as pitcher Tyler Cloyd had his contract purchased shortly after the start of spring training.

