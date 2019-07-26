Tyler Ladendorf Heads to Rays Organization
July 26, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release
High Point, NC - For the sixth time this season, a High Point Rocker has had their contract purchased by an MLB organization. Atlantic League All-Star, Tyler Ladendorf, is heading to the Tampa Bay Rays organization. Ladendorf will report to the Durham Bulls, the Triple-A affiliate of the Rays.
During his time in High Point, Ladendorf hit the first homerun and the first walk off in franchise history, giving him his nickname, "Franchise".
In his 78 games as a High Point Rocker, Ladendorf has recorded 53 runs, 84 hits, 12 home runs, and 42 RBI's, earning him the title of Atlantic League All-Star. The Rockers enjoyed having Tyler in High Point and wish him well in his journey back to "The Show".
• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...
Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2019
- Tyler Ladendorf Heads to Rays Organization - High Point Rockers
- Somerset Patriots RHP Jonathan Cheshire's Contract Purchased by Minnesota Twins - Somerset Patriots
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent High Point Rockers Stories
- Tyler Ladendorf Heads to Rays Organization
- Highway to High Point: Joe Van Meter
- Come be Part of Girl Scout Night with the Rockers on July 27th
- Heat Wave Alters Series Finale against Somerset
- High Point Rockers Rockers Enter Broadcast Deal with Sinclair Communications