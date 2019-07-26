Tyler Ladendorf Heads to Rays Organization

July 26, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release





High Point, NC - For the sixth time this season, a High Point Rocker has had their contract purchased by an MLB organization. Atlantic League All-Star, Tyler Ladendorf, is heading to the Tampa Bay Rays organization. Ladendorf will report to the Durham Bulls, the Triple-A affiliate of the Rays.

During his time in High Point, Ladendorf hit the first homerun and the first walk off in franchise history, giving him his nickname, "Franchise".

In his 78 games as a High Point Rocker, Ladendorf has recorded 53 runs, 84 hits, 12 home runs, and 42 RBI's, earning him the title of Atlantic League All-Star. The Rockers enjoyed having Tyler in High Point and wish him well in his journey back to "The Show".

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.