InflataFest Bounces into PeoplesBank Park

(York, Pa.) - Jealous adults will finally get their chance to relive their childhoods when more than 15 inflatable bounce houses, slides, obstacle courses, water attractions, and more take over PeoplesBank Park on Saturday, August 24.

Dubbed "InflataFest," the event is a partnership between the York Revolution and Atomic Bounce, the area's top source for portable, inflatable fun.

"Adults usually have to just watch the kids play," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "InflataFest will open things up for literally everyone to hop, slide, and bounce. We're going to let the whole family play. And don't worry, attractions will be age-segregated for safety purposes. We don't want to launch any toddlers!"

"InflataFest is going to be hours of fun for kids of every age," said Katie Smock of Atomic Bounce. "We are thrilled to once again work with the Revolution, and we are really looking forward to showing our York neighbors all the different ways to have inflatable fun together."

Open from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., InflataFest's attractions will be setup throughout the ballpark, including on the field. The ballpark's playground and carousel will also be open at no extra charge. Standard ballpark concessions will be available.

Admission is just $10 per person or $25 per family (up to six family members). Tickets will be available beginning August 1 and will be available at www.yorkrevolution.com, in the ticket office at PeoplesBank Park, or by phone at (717) 801-4487. Tickets will also be available at the door.

