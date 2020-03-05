Somerset Patriots Land INF Gustavo Nunez

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots announced the signing of infielder Gustavo Nunez for the 2020 season

Nunez enters his first season with the Somerset Patriots and his first in the Atlantic League. He has 11 seasons of service in minor league baseball, spanning time in the Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Atlanta Braves and New York Mets organizations. Nunez enjoyed two seasons at the Triple-A level, including a 2015 season with Indianapolis (Pirates) in which he hit .276 with two home runs, 24 RBI and 19 stolen bases over 103 games.

The Dominican Republic countryman spent the last three years representing his county in the Caribbean Series. He's also played in the Dominican Winter League in each of the past two seasons and played for Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos in the Mexican League in 2018. Nunez most recently played stateside in 2017 with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, where he slashed .270 with eight stolen bases over 78 games.

"We are happy to be joined by middle infielder Gustavo Nunez," said Somerset Patriots manager Brett Jodie. "From what we have gathered, Gustavo is very talented with the glove at second base and short. He can also handle the stick and takes pride in doing the little things to help his team win. Nunez is a smart baseball player with a good feel for the game which is what you need in the middle of the field. We're very excited to get Gustavo in to camp and see him with our own eyes."

Nunez has twice been named a Mid-Season All-Star (2010, 2011) and enjoyed a notable season for Single-A West Michigan in 2009 in which he hit .315 with five home runs, 40 RBI and a career-high 45 stolen bases. He has primarily played shortstop and second base throughout his professional career, though he does also have experience at third base and in the outfield.

The switch-hitter has hit .264 with 25 home runs, 353 RBI and 209 stolen bases over 13 seasons in professional baseball.

