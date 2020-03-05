Weigh-In for Pro Boxing Event to be Held on March 6 at Constellation Field

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that weigh-ins for the first-ever pro boxing event at Constellation Field will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 6, in the Insperity Club at Constellation Field.

The pro boxing event - in partnership with Next Fight Up and Force Train Promotions - will be held on Saturday, March 7, at Constellation Field. There will be a total of nine bouts, with the first occurring at 5 p.m., and gates opening at 4 p.m.

The main event for the night will feature Sugar Land resident Pablo Cruz vs. Eduardo Pereira Dos Reis in an eight-round featherweight match. The co-main event will feature Houston's Raphael "Trouble" Igbokwe in a six-round middleweight fight against Dushane Crooks.

The following ticket packages are available for the event:

$15 - General Admission

$35 - First two rows of the field-box seating bowl

$75 - Insperity Club (includes food)

$600 - Field Table (6 people)

$810 - VIP Field Table (6 people)

Tickets or on sale now and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/boxing, the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field or by calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487.

The Skeeters, two-time winners of the Atlantic League Championship, begin their ninth season of play in the Atlantic League at Constellation Field on April 30. Season tickets and mini plans for the 2020 season are currently available and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com, the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field or by calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487.

