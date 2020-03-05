Open Player Tryout at Bethpage Ballpark April 18

Open Player Tryout at Bethpage Ballpark

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the team will host an open player tryout at Bethpage Ballpark on Saturday, April 18, beginning at 9:00 a.m. This will be the third consecutive year in which the Ducks will provide an opportunity for ballplayers to showcase their skills in advance of the Atlantic League season.

Three players that attended the 2019 open player tryout were invited by the Ducks to spring training, including left-handed pitcher Brandon Sherman, catcher Francis Prettitore and outfielder Jesse Russo. Sherman and Prettitore were later signed by the Ducks during the regular season. In 2018, five players who participated in the open player tryout were signed by the Ducks, including outfielder Robert Garcia, catcher Wagner Gomez, and pitchers Chris Pike, Tyler Honahan and Jason Creasy. Creasy's contract was later purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.

Coaches and representatives from the Ducks will be on hand to evaluate the players at the ballpark, including Manager Wally Backman, Outfielder/Hitting Coach Lew Ford and President/GM Michael Pfaff. Select participants (chosen by the coaching staff) will earn the experience of playing in a live, on-field scrimmage following the tryout.

Position players are to report to Bethpage Ballpark no later than 8:30 a.m. for registration, while pitchers are required to report at 10:00 a.m. Participants must be at least 18 years of age and wear proper baseball attire to be eligible to try out. All attendees should provide their career statistics when reporting and must supply their own wooden bats and baseball gloves. Cleats/spikes are only to be worn while on the field, and all players must be prepared to wear sneakers/turf shoes prior to reaching the field. Participants will be required to sign a release form before trying out.

The Pro-Tryout Specifications will include:

-Warmups

-60-Yard Dash

-Pop Time (Catchers)

-Infielders/Outfielders - Defensive Drills

-Pitcher Warmup in Outfield

-Position Players Hit BP, Pitchers Light Bullpen (pre-scrimmage)

-Scrimmage begins at 12:00 p.m.

There will be an administration fee of $95 to participate in this year's tryout ($110 on the day of the event). To register and reserve your tryout spot, please contact Michelle Jensen during normal business hours by calling (631) 940-3825 or emailing mjensen@liducks.com. You may also CLICK HERE to submit a registration form.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

