Fan Favorite Alfonzo Re-Signs with Rockers

March 5, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release





High Point, N.C. - Giovanny Alfonzo has re-signed with the High Point Rockers for the 2020 season. The fan favorite appeared in 112 games last year, batting .248 with 30 RBI and 13 stolen bases, in addition to finishing in a second place tie among Atlantic League shortstops with a .964 fielding percentage.

As respectable as his numbers were, perhaps even more impressive was his bounce-back second half. After reaching the All-Star break with a .218 average, Alfonzo hit his stride, batting .282 the rest of the way, despite missing some time in August with an injury. Alfonzo hopes to build off that second half surge in 2020: "I want to bring what I did in the second half of last season. I found a rhythm and I want to keep it going to help our team from Day 1. As a team, we have a small chip on our shoulders after losing in the first round of the playoffs. We made a name for ourselves...but now it's time for us to bring home some hardware."

Alfonzo's style of play and his defensive wizardry earned him the love of the hometown fans, a feeling he reciprocates. "The energy the fans brought to me last season is something I've thought about every day this offseason", he said. "I can't wait to get back to High Point and the fans."

The Rockers begin the 2020 campaign at home against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Thursday, April 30th.

Season Tickets, including half-season and partial season plans, as well as Group Outings are currently on sale with single game tickets being made available at a later date. For more information on how to get your seats for the Triad's premier baseball experience, call (336) 888-1000 or visit www.HighPointRockers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.