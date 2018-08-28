Somerset Patriots Acquire LHP Jose Jose

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have acquired left-handed pitcher Jose Jose from the Lincoln Saltdogs (American Association) for a Player To Be Named Later.

Jose begins his first season with the Somerset Patriots and first in the Atlantic League. The 6'2" southpaw went 3-3 with a 3.80 ERA and 11 saves over 34 appearances (one start) with the Saltdogs earlier this season. Additionally, he struck out 40 batters against 14 walks over 42.2 innings of work.

The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native spent the first six seasons of his professional career in the Arizona Diamondbacks. He later spent parts of the next two years in the Miami Marlins organization, including time at both Double-A Jacksonville and Triple-A New Orleans.

His best season came in 2015, where he carried a 1.32 ERA with a 51/5 strikeout/walk (K/BB) ratio over 34.0 innings in time split between five different teams across five different leagues.

Jose joined the New Jersey Jackals (Can-Am) in 2016 and went 2-2 with a 2.43 ERA and five saves over 21 appearances. He returned to the Jackals in 2017 and posted a 2.30 ERA over 21 games with 31 strikeouts against only four walks in 27.1 innings pitched. The 28 year-old held a combined 2.39 ERA with a 69/13 K/BB ratio over 57.0 innings in his two seasons with the Jackals.

Jose owns a 3.13 ERA with 27 saves and 386 strikeouts over 334.0 innings of work in his nine-year professional career.

The 2018 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford is underway and features the team's 20th Season at TD Bank Ballpark. The team has clinched a playoff spot already by winning the 2018 Liberty Division First Half Championship. For tickets, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

