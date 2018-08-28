Bees Late-Inning Rally Falls Just Short As Revolution Hang On For Victory

(New Britain, CT) - The York Revolution (56-52, 24-21) defeated the New Britain Bees (22-23, 55-53) 8-6 at New Britain Stadium on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series in the Hardware City.

New Britain starting pitcher Rainy Lara (9-7) was tagged with the loss after surrendering six runs (two earned runs) on eight hits (one home run) in five innings pitched, walking one and striking out three. York starting pitcher Logan Williamson (6-4) earned the victory, allowing one run on five hits in five and one-third innings of work, walking three and striking out seven.

York took a 1-0 lead versus Lara in the top half of the second inning on a leadoff home run to right centerfield off the bat of Telvin Nash. The Revolution batted around against Lara in the top of the fifth, scoring five more times to open up a 6-0 advantage, highlighted by a two-run double from Alonzo Harris, an RBI two-base hit by Melky Mesa, and triple from Nash that allowed Mesa to cross the plate. The visitors added a pair of runs in the top of the sixth for an 8-0 cushion thanks to an RBI three-base hit from Jared Mitchell, who then scored just one batter later courtesy of a single by way of Ryan Dent. New Britain got to within 6-1 in the home half of the frame when Jamar Walton drove home Jonathan Galvez with a clean single after Galvez doubled into the left field corner with one away. The Bees cut the eight-run deficit in half to 8-4 in the bottom of the eighth as James Skelton launched a three-run tater to right field for his third roundtripper of the campaign. In the bottom of the ninth, Walton cracked a two-run shot to right center for his 11th big fly of the season which got the home team to within 8-6. Joe Poletsky followed Walton's tater with an opposite-field single to right, bringing the tying-run to the plate in Skelton. The comeback would end right there as Skelton popped out to the shortstop Dent enabling the Revolution to breathe a sigh of relief as they held on for their fourth consecutive victory overall. Walton led the way with three more hits en route to the loss. Photo provided courtesy of the New Britain Bees.

The Bees continue their series with the reigning Atlantic League Professional Champion York Revolution at New Britain Stadium on Wednesday, August 29th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be a Kids Meal Deal Wednesday, as children 12 and under can enjoy a hot dog, bag of chips, and a soda or water for just four dollars!

