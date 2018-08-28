Plenty of Alternate Parking Options for Friday's Revs Game

August 28, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.) - Friday night will be a big sports night in downtown York, with both the York Revolution and the William Penn High School Bearcats football team battling it out. But despite Small Athletic Field parking being unavailable, Revolution officials assured baseball fans there will be plenty of parking options for the team's 6:30 p.m. game against the Long Island Ducks.

Through an agreement with the Susquehanna Commerce Center, Revs fans will be able to park in the Susquehanna Commerce Center garage for free after 5:30 p.m. that afternoon.

In addition, a number of private and public lots within walking distance of PeoplesBank Park will be operational as usual. For information on those, visit downtownyorkpa.com/parking.

"It's an exciting time to be a sports fan in York," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "High school football is returning, and we're still in the hunt for another postseason run. We're very appreciative of the Commerce Center's assistance in accommodating the diehard Revs fans who'll be coming out to help us defend our Atlantic League championship, and we wish the Bearcats luck in their game as well."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.