Somerset Drops Lancaster, 2-1, in Nightcap

Buddy Baumann's season must make him feel like he is in a Dickensian novel. The Lancaster left-hander is playing the role of a starving orphan looking for sustenance.

Once again, the former San Diego Padre threw well. Once again, he was left hungry for a win.

Baumann fired all nine innings on a four-hitter Wednesday night, but was outdueled by four Somerset hurlers as the Patriots grabbed a 2-1 victory in the second game of a day-night doubleheader at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Lancaster had won the opener, 5-2 (see earlier story).

Only a two-batter spurt in the fifth inning spoiled Baumann's night. Edwin Espinal lined a leadoff single off the fence in right. Michael Ohlman lofted a ball off the front railing of the Haller Pavilion for a two-run homer.

Outside of that stretch, Baumann allowed only four baserunners. He went the distance, yielding four hits and two walks while striking out seven. Baumann did it while limiting his pitch coiunt to 109.

Lancaster just provided meager support. Thomas Dorminy (3-4) got out of a bases loaded jam in the first. The Patriots southpaw pinned Dan Gamache at third base in the third inning.

In the seventh, reliever Luis Cruz was greeted by ground singles from Parker Morin and Josh Bell. Two pop flies and a strikeout later, the threat was over.

However, the difference was, in reality, the fourth inning. With two outs, Bell walked. Zach Shank plugged the alley, and the hop ticked off the backhanded try of center fielder Michael Crouse. Justin Pacchioli backed up the play. Shank, looking for a triple, charged for third. The Patriots executed a perfect 7-6-5 relay and got the out. Bell crossed the plate, but the trio of umpires waved off the run, saying the tag came first. The split second in timing proved to be the difference in the game.

Joe Terdoslavich did get the Barnstormers on the board with a two-out solo homer in the bottom of the eighth off Mike Broadway, but Mike Antonini sealed the deal with a perfect inning for his 22nd save of the year.

The series concludes Thursday evening. Jonathan Albaladejo (0-3) will come off the injured list to make the start for Lancaster. He will be opposed by left-hander David Holmberg (0-2). Fans may tune into Blue Ridge 11 or the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 7:00.

NOTES: Terdoslavich has four homers in his last five hits...Baumann became the first Lancaster pitcher to throw nine innings since Nate Reed exactly two years to the date earlier...Baumann has not won since May 14...He threw his seventh quality start of the year.

