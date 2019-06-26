2018 Blue Crab Chris Mazza Promoted to MLB

June 26, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, MD - The New York Mets announced on Wednesday afternoon that the former Blue Crab, Chris Mazza, is headed to the MLB for the first time in his career.

Mazza, in his eighth season of professional baseball was watching the Mets game on TV on Tuesday night when he was notified that he would be heading to the MLB. Some 20 hours prior to Mazza's dreams coming true, the right-hander learned that he was selected to the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game, the first time in his career with All-Star honors. After receiving the call he had been waiting for his whole life, Mazza likely won't mind missing the All-Star festivities, as his reaction to the MLB call up told the whole story, "I was holding back tears".

The newest New York Met was pitching in a Blue Crabs uniform less than a year ago. He was signed by Southern Maryland on July 13th, 2018, and obliterated his competition throughout a brief stint in the Atlantic League. Mazza passed the eye test from the first time he stepped on to the mound at Regency Furniture Stadium, and his stats were there to back it up. He pitched in nine games, making one start for the Blue Crabs last season while tossing 21.2 innings, posting an eye-popping 0.41 ERA while fanning 20 batters.

The Seattle Mariners purchased Mazza's contract from the Blue Crabs on August 15th, 2018, and the fire-balling righty finished the season with the Double-A affiliate of the Mariners before signing with the New York Mets organization in 2019. He spent the first few months of the season flipping between the Mets' Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Triple-A Syracuse Mets before becoming a dominant and steady force in Triple-A. With Syracuse, Mazza posted a 3.67 ERA in over 70 innings, while striking out a whopping 65 batters.

The Blue Crabs will return home today, June 26th, for the series finale of a three-game set against the York Revolution, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

