Blue Crabs Fall in Final Game of Homestand

June 26, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, MD - The Blue Crabs played the York Revolution in the last game of their homestand in hopes of their fifth series win in six tries. Southern Maryland sent Brandon Cumpton (L, 3-7) to the mound who allowed 13 base runners in six innings en route to a 4-1 loss.

The Blue Crabs started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs in the inning, Joe Benson smashed a ground ball down the third base line for a double. The next batter, Cory Vaughn, ripped a single into left field, scoring Benson.

But in the top of the second inning, York responded. The Revs had runners on the corners and one out when Wellington Dotel grounded a single into right field, to tie the game at 1-1. The Revs tacked on another run with a sac fly to take a 2-1 lead.

The Revs offense clicked again in the third inning. Henry Castillo smashed a double to left field to lead off the inning. With runners on first and second, Isaias Tejada turned on a ground ball into left field, scoring Castillo and giving the Revs a 3-1 lead.

That score remained until the top of the eighth inning. James Skelton led off the inning with a triple to deep center field. The next batter, J.P. Sportman drove a single into center field, scoring Skelton. Sportman's single also extended his hit streak to 24 games.

The Revs bullpen was outstanding. Ian Thomas, who started for York, pitched four innings allowing only one run. Five pitchers, including Peter Tago (W, 2-1), pitched five scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and four walks.

In the ninth inning, James McGrane (S, 3) entered the game for the Revs in efforts of closing the door on the series deciding game. McGrane retired the first two batters on strikeouts before walking Tony Thomas. With two outs and a runner on first base, the right-hander struck out Jose Julio-Ruiz to end the game and give the Revs a 4-1 win.

The Blue Crabs will return home July 2nd, for the series opener of a three-game set against the York Revolution in the Monumental Fun Series, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Be sure to vote your Blue Crabs to the 2019 Atlantic League All-Star Game, just click: www.atlanticleague.com/allstarvoting

Catch all Blue Crabs home games on the Blue Crabs Broadcast Network, live-streamed on YouTube (@SOMDBlueCrabs) and on Facebook (@SOMDBlueCrabs).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.