Solar Bears Sign Peter MacArthur

July 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







Peter MacArthur with the Adirondack Thunder

(Orlando Solar Bears) Peter MacArthur with the Adirondack Thunder(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with veteran forward Peter MacArthur on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.

MacArthur, 35, joins the Solar Bears after initially retiring in 2019, only to later come out of retirement and suit up for Italian club HC Pustertal WÃ¶lfe of the Alps Hockey League during the 2019-20 campaign, posting 15 points (3g-12a) and 14 penalty minutes in 17 games.

MacArthur's ECHL résumé includes stops with the Adirondack Thunder, Allen Americans, Las Vegas Wranglers and Fresno Falcons for a total of 209 points (68g-141a) and 123 penalty minutes in 227 games. During the 2011-12 season he helped Las Vegas reach the Kelly Cup Finals.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward also has laced up his skates in 190 career American Hockey League games with the Lake Erie Monsters, Peoria Rivermen, San Antonio Rampage, Rockford IceHogs and Bridgeport Sound Tigers, accumulating 86 points (29g-57a) and 91 penalty minutes.

In addition to spending last season in Europe, MacArthur has also collected 48 points (11g-37a) and 66 penalty minutes in 87 matches with Augsburger Panther of the German DEL, and 33 points (12g-21a) and 62 penalty minutes in 78 contests with Graz 99ers and Vienna Capitals of Austria's EBEL.

Prior to turning pro, the Clifton Park, N.Y. native played four seasons of college hockey at Boston University, where he recorded 147 points (64g-83a) and 120 penalty minutes in 159 games and helped the Terriers program capture a Hockey East championship in 2005-06.

MacArthur played one season of junior hockey for the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League, where he tallied 42 points (18g-24a) and 33 penalty minutes in 52 games and helped the club capture the 2004 Clark Cup championship.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.