Bryan Lemos Returns to KC After Strong Rookie Campaign

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Tuesday the club has re-signed forward Bryan Lemos to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Lemos, a five-foot-10, 187-pounder from East Providence, RI, was a bright spot for the Mavericks last season. The 23-year-old put up solid numbers in his rookie season in 2019-20 with 31 points on 14 goals and 17 assists in 55 games. Lemos also was one of the Mavs most disciplined players, accumulating just 10 penalty minutes all season.

"Bryan brings a high hockey IQ with great speed, quickness and the ability to play a full 200-foot game," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had said, "He had an exceptional rookie campaign and we continued to have great conversations this summer. He is a great fit for a high octane group of forwards."

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall. The Mavericks will open the 2020-21 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 17 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. The only way to reserve tickets to the Mavs home opener is with season tickets. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

