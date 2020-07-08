Cam Clarke Returns for Coming Season

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of defenseman Cam Clarke for the 2020-21 season.

"I'm very excited to have Cam coming back for the upcoming season," stated Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "In the limited action he saw with us last year, he showed extreme poise, can see the ice well and makes a great first decision to get out of our zone. I'm looking forward to working with him this season."

Clarke, 24, turned pro this past March and appeared in three games for the Thunder. Before that, he completed a four-year career at Ferris State University. A native of Tecumseh, Michigan, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound blueliner is a former fifth round draft pick (#136 overall) of the Boston Bruins in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. In 126 career games with the Bulldogs, Clarke recorded 33 points (3g, 30a) and was named to the All-Academic Team (WCHA) in 2017-18.

He played one season of junior hockey for the North American Hockey League's Lone Star Brahmas, where he registered 50 points (9g, 41) in 59 games. He was named NAHL Defenseman of the Year at the conclusion of the 2015-16 campaign.

