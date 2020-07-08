Frederic, Suter Signed to Glads

July 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced the signing of defenseman Grant Frederic and forward Jack Suter for the 2020-2021 ECHL season today.

Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle has emphasized a desire for physical players on the blue line. He noted Frederic is a "big, hard-to-play-against, stay-at-home defenseman." Pyle also said that the defenseman "knows what it takes to move up [to the next level] and is motivated to do it. I am excited to see him develop."

Frederic is a 25-year-old defenseman from St. Louis, Missouri. He suited up in 118 games for the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL before his college career commenced in 2016. He played in 72 games over a four-year college career at Miami (Ohio) University.

For Grant, he has heard nothing but positive reviews about the Gladiators. "I have only heard great things about Coach Pyle, the organization, the city, and the fans." There will be some chemistry between new signings from the first day, as Frederic mentioned playing "with Zach Yoder in juniors, so it will be fun to be reunited with him." The two played together during the 2013-2014 season with the NAHL's Janesville Jets.

Pyle continued on the theme of versatility when talking about Jack Suter. "He is a smart, two-way player that is an extremely hard worker. Jack had a breakout year in college last season [4G, 16A in '19-'20] and is ready to make the step to pro." The coach noted that Suter's "good hands and vision" can help him "score even more in pros."

Suter is a 25-year-old forward that was born in Omaha, Nebraska. Like Frederic, he racked up experience in the USHL before college, playing in 98 games for the Sioux Falls Stampede. In 2016, Jack embarked on a four-year college career at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. In 124 games played for the Minutemen, he tallied 12 goals and 25 assists. During his junior year, Suter helped UMass defeat the University of Denver at the Frozen Four to advance to the NCAA National Championship Game against the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Jack mentioned that he was "extremely excited and humbled" to be on board with the Gladiators. "I cannot wait to contribute to the goals and future success of the organization." Suter described himself on the ice as a "fast skater" and a "playmaker". He also attributed his dedication and goal-oriented approach to his success as a player.

"It is clear that the team's vision of having two-way forwards and physical defensemen is taking shape" Atlanta team president Jerry James said. "Grant and Jack fit that mold, and I believe their youth and energy will translate onto the ice."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.