Swamp Rabbits Re-Sign Brien Diffley

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Defenseman Brien Diffley is set to make his return to the Upstate after re-signing with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the 2020-21 season.

Diffley, 25, completed his second professional season, and his first in the Upstate in 2019-20. The year started with an invite to the Charlotte Checkers' AHL training camp, and it ended with a career-high 18 points and a +5 rating in 54 games to conclude the campaign. He ended the year on a high note, as he put together a four-game point streak, which tied a career-high.

"I'm really excited to get back to Greenville," Diffley said. "I think we have a real shot at contending for a Kelly Cup championship this upcoming season, and I can't wait to get started."

The Massachusetts native split his first pro year between the Wheeling Nailers and the Manchester Monarchs. He was acquired by Manchester to create depth on their blue line en route to their final playoff run. His successful first pro year caught the attention of the Swamp Rabbits, where he signed a Standard Player Contract in Greenville on August 12, 2019.

"We are excited to have Brien Diffley back in Greenville," said head coach Andrew Lord. "Brien brings a lot to the blue line with his well-rounded game and ability to play in any situation. He has good vision and his hockey IQ is high, which allows him to make good reads and plays under pressure, including on the breakout."

"He has a real desire to come back and have a great season, and hopefully move up to the AHL."

At Boston University, Diffley was part of a strong hockey tradition. With the Terriers, he helped the team win two Hockey East championships (2015, 2018). He is also part of a hockey family, as his sister, Jacquie, also a defenseman, finished her senior season at St. Lawrence University.

Diffley's accolades throughout his junior hockey career caught the attention of NHL Central Scouting, as he was ranked in the 2015 NHL Draft among North American skaters.

