Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Jordan Schneider

March 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has signed defenseman Jordan Schneider to an ECHL Standard Player Contract. Additionally, goaltender Michael Lackey has received a Professional Tryout agreement from the Hartford Wolf Pack, the American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Rangers, while forward Alan Lyszczarczyk has been traded to the Tulsa Oilers in exchange for future considerations.

Schneider, 26, joins Orlando after putting up seven assists in 41 games last season as a senior for Clarkson University. In 103 career games with the Golden Knights program, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner recorded 20 points (3g-17a) and helped his team capture the ECAC title in 2018-19.

The Toronto, Ontario native played Junior A hockey for the Langley Rivermen and St. Michael's Buzzers, winning the OJHL championship with St. Michael's in 2012-13.

Lackey, 23, has appeared in 13 games with the Solar Bears this season, posting a 5-4-2 record with a 3.07 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage and one shutout.

Lyszczarczyk, 23, recorded three points (2g-1a) in 13 games with Orlando.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back on home ice to host the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Tuesday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

