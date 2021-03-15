Americans Weekly

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), return home for two home games this week. The Americans play the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night, for the annual St Patrick's Day game. The team will be wearing specialty St Patty's Day GREEN jerseys, which are up for auction right now. DASH AUCTIONS . The team will also play two road games this weekend on Saturday and Sunday in Tulsa. Allen Americans Website.

Upcoming: 12 Annual Allen Police vs. Allen Fire Charity Hockey Game.

Next Up: Wednesday, March 17th & Friday, March 19th

Next Up: Saturday, March 20th at 7:05 pm and Sunday, March 21 at 4:05 pm

Last Week's Record: 2-1-0

Overall record: 19-10-1-0: 39 points

-- Last Week's Games --

Friday, March 12th @ Utah Grizzlies, 6-2 Win

Game Winning Goal: Jesse Mychan (13, 14, 15)

Winning Goalie: Jake Paterson

Losing Goalie: Kevin Carr

Shots on Goal: Utah 33 Allen 22

Power Play Results: (Allen 2 for 5) (Utah 0 for 5)

Saturday, March 13th @ Utah Grizzlies, 5-4 OT Win

Game Winning Goal: Joseph Garreffa (9)

Winning Goalie: Jake Paterson

Losing Goalie: Brad Barone

Shots on Goal: Utah 51 Allen 28

Power Play Results: (Allen 1 for 3) (Utah 0 for 4)

Sunday, March 14th @ Utah Grizzlies, 5-1 Loss

Game Winning Goal: Cedric Pare (9)

Winning Goalie: Kevin Carr

Losing Goalie: Justin Kapelmaster

Shots on Goal: Utah 32 Allen 23

Power Play Results: (Allen 0 for 3) (Utah 1 for 4)

- This Week's Games -

Wednesday, March 17 vs. Tulsa Oilers 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Friday, March 19 vs. Tulsa Oilers 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Saturday, March 20 @ Tulsa Oilers 7:05 pm CST

Location: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Sunday, March 21 @ Tulsa Oilers 4:05 pm CST

Location: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

-- Team Leaders -

Goals -Jesse Mychan (15)

Assists - Matt Register (19)

Points - Corey Mackin (28)

Power Play Goals - Corey Mackin (5)

Power Play Assists - Matt Register (8)

Shorthanded Goals - Josh Lammon (2)

Shorthanded Assists - Josh Lammon (1)

Game Winning Goals - Jesse Mychan (4)

First Goal - Corey Mackin (3)

Insurance Goals - Joseph Garreffa (2)

Penalty Minutes - Zane Franklin (55)

Plus/Minus - Conner Bleackley (+12)

Shots on Goal - Jesse Mychan (98)

Save Percentage - Jake Paterson (.931)

Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (6)

Goals-Against Average - Jake Paterson (2.30)

Shutouts -Jake Paterson (2)

Americans Notables:

Corey Mackin is eighth in the league in scoring with 28 points.

Jesse Mychan netted the first hat trick of the season for Allen in Friday night's 6-2 win over Utah.

Matt Register is fourth in the ECHL with eight power play assists.

Josh Lammon is tied for the league lead with three shorthanded points.

Joseph Garreffa is fourth in the ECHL in Rookie Points with 21

Zane Franklin leads all rookies with 55 penalty minutes.

Les Lancaster leads all defensemen with eight goals.

Joseph Garreffa leads all rookies with five power play assists.

