Blades Take First Place with Three Wins

March 15, 2021







Winning Wednesdays: After falling in their previous four games, the Florida Everblades got back in the win column on Wednesday against the South Carolina Stingrays with a 4-2 victory. Alex Kile led Florida with two second-period goals and an assist, while John McCarron, Colby Sissons, and Cody Sol all grabbed multiple points as well.

In the first period, John McCarron scored to give the Blades a 2-1 advantage. The tally marked McCarron's 290th career point with the Everblades and moved McCarron into sole possession of fourth place all-time in Everblades points (including playoffs). He jumped ahead of Florida legend Ernie Hartlieb and his 289 career Everblades points.

Friday Shutout: Florida held South Carolina scoreless in a 4-0 victory on Friday night at Hertz Arena. Jake Hildebrand stopped all 29 Stingrays shots to earn his first shutout of the season. Michael Huntebrinker notched two goals and an assist in the winning effort, and the Florida power play broke out for two goals.

Saturday Shootout: The Blades defeated the Orlando Solar Bears in a 3-2 shootout victory at Hertz Arena on Saturday night. Florida got a late third-period goal from John McCarron to tie the game and force overtime. Michael Huntebrinker and Myles Powell scored in the shootout for the Blades while goaltender Jake Hildebrand stopped both shooters for the Bears.

Looking Ahead: Florida hits the road for four games this week. The Everblades will first visit the Orlando Solar Bears on Tuesday, Mar. 16 at 7:00 p.m. Florida will then tangle with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for three games over the weekend. The Blades and Bits will meet on Friday, Mar. 19 at 7:05 p.m., Saturday, Mar. 20 at 7:05 p.m., and Sunday, Mar. 21 at 3:05 p.m.

