Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
March 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears head into this week riding an eight-game unbeaten in regulation streak (6-0-1-1) and a five-game winning streak on home ice as they prepare to face the Florida Everblades and Jacksonville Icemen in a total of five games this week.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES:
Tuesday, March 16 vs. Florida Everblades at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 17 at Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m.
Friday, March 19 at Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 20 vs. Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m. - First Responders Appreciation Night presented by VyStar Credit Union
Sunday, March 21 at Jacksonville Icemen at 3 p.m.
SEASON RECORD: 17-10-3-1 (.613)
LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-0-0-1
RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 6-1-2-1
EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 3rd of 7
ACTIVE LEADERS:
TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 30 points
MOST GOALS: Jake Coughler - 14 goals
MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 20 assists
PIM LEADER: Tristin Langan - 32 PIM
PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tristin Langan - +10
LAST WEEK'S GAMES:
Tuesday, March 9 vs. South Carolina: 4-1 W
Tristin Langan and J.J. Piccinich scored in the first period to stake the Solar Bears to a two-goal edge, and Tyler Bird and Tad Kozun scored in the third period to give Orlando the breathing room necessary to push its win streak to five games.
Saturday, March 13 at Florida: 3-2 SOL
Aaron Luchuk recorded two goals, while Tristin Langan assisted on both tallies for the Solar Bears to take a 2-1 lead into the third period, but the Everblades tied the game to force overtime and eventual shootout, in which Florida scored twice to secure the win and deal Orlando its first lost in the penalty shot contest this season.
The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.
And for our First Responders Appreciation Night game against Jacksonville on Saturday, March 20, anyone with a VyStar Credit Union debit or credit card can take advantage of 30% off their in-arena purchase at the team shop.
Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.
BEARS IN THE NHL:
Several former Solar Bears occupy spots on NHL rosters or taxi squads during the 2020-21 season - here we will track their progress:
Kasimir Kaskisuo* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators
Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 18 GP, 7-7-2, .914 Sv%
Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 10 GP, 2g-4a
Spencer Martin* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning
Ryan Reaves - Forward - Vegas Golden Knights - 25 GP, 0g-2a
*Indicates currently on taxi squad
BITES:
Tristin Langan enters the week with a four-game point streak (4g-4a)
Aaron Luchuk is tied for fourth in league scoring with 30 points (10g-20a); his 20 assists are tied for second among forwards
The Solar Bears are 9-0-0-0 at home when leading after two periods
Orlando is 9-0-0-0 when Tyler Bird records at least a point, and 8-0-0-0 when Jerry D'Amigo gets on the scoresheet
The Solar Bears are 17-1-1-0 when scoring three or more goals in games this season
Clint Windsor carries a six-game unbeaten streak (5-0-1) into this week
Orlando's power play at home is ranked third, at 20.4%
Alexander Kuqali, Tristin Langan, and Aaron Luchuk are the only players to have played in every single game for Orlando this season
BEAR TRACKS:
Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment played part of his rookie season in the ECHL with the Solar Bears, and joined team broadcaster Jesse Liebman for last week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka, to recount his time in Orlando.
Images from this story
|
Orlando Solar Bears forward Tad Kozun vs. the Jacksonville Icemen
|
Orlando Solar Bears forward Mason Marchment
