ECHL Transactions - March 15
March 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 15, 2021:
Allen:
Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Kyle Topping, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Krystof Hrabik, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Joseph Garreffa, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG
Fort Wayne:
Delete Stelio Mattheos, F recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Delete Stefanos Lekkas, G loaned to Rochester
Greenville:
Delete Chris Carlisle, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/6)
Orlando:
Add Ryan Novalis, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Add Jordan Schneider, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jordan Schneider, D placed on reserve
Delete Jerry D'Amigo, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Novalis, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Utah:
Delete Kevin Carr, G recalled by Colorado (AHL)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 15, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - March 15 - ECHL
- Komets Sweep Weekend - Fort Wayne Komets
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Weekly Report - March 15 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 14 - Indy Fuel
- Blades Take First Place with Three Wins - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Jordan Schneider - Orlando Solar Bears
- ROSTER: Oilers Acquire Forward Alan Lyszczarczyk from Solar Bears - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.