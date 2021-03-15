ROSTER: Oilers Acquire Forward Alan Lyszczarczyk from Solar Bears

TULSA, OK- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Monday the acquisition of forward Alan Lyszczarczyk from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for future considerations.

Lyszczarczyk, 23, joins the Oilers with 70 ECHL games under his belt, compiling 49 points (21G, 28A) between Fort Wayne and Orlando.

"Alan is a skilled player," head coach Rob Murray stated of his newest acquisition. "He has shown his ability to score dating back to the OHL, and he also produced in Fort Wayne. We have been looking to bring in someone who provides more scoring, and I feel like he can do that."

Prior to turning pro, the 6'0, 183 lbs. forward played in the OHL, scoring 205 points (87G, 118A) in 251 games split among Sudbury, Owen Sound and Mississauga.

Born in Wallington, NJ, Lyszczarczyk is also a Polish national, representing Poland at U18, U20 and senior levels. The skilled winger has earned one U18 gold medal, two U20 silver medals and a Division 1B World Championship silver medal. Alan's father, Dariusz Lyszczarczyk, was born in Zakopan, Poland and also represented Poland internationally.

The Oilers play the Americans four times this week, starting at the Allen Event Center on Wednesday. The Oilers return to the BOK Center for games on March 20 and March 21.

