Sod Poodles Outpowered by RoughRiders in 11-4 Defeat

August 16, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





AMARILLO, Texas - The Sod Poodles fell to the Frisco RoughRiders in the series opener 11-4 in front 6,747 at HODGETOWN which marked the 33rd sellout at HODGETOWN. Hudson Potts and Luis Torrens led the Amarillo offense as they hit their 14th and 12th home runs respectively. The Sod Poodles remain four games up on the second place Corpus Christi Hooks in the second half Texas League South Division standings.

Amarillo struck first Friday night as they plated three runs on two hits in the first inning. With two outs in the inning, Edward Olivares was hit by a pitch and then stole second base. Owen Miller followed with an RBI single to left-center field. Luis Torrens then hit a two-run home run to left field to give the Sod Poodles the 3-0 lead.

In the third inning, Frisco cut the Amarillo lead to 3-2 as Andretty Cordero reached on a single to right-center field followed by a Juremi Profar a two-run home run to left field.

Frisco knotted the ballgame up in the fourth inning as Michael De Leon leadoff the inning with a double. De Leon advanced to third base on a fly ball by Charles Leblanc. Tony Sanchez then singled home De Leon to tie the ballgame up at 3-3. The Sod Poodles answered back in the bottom of the inning as Hudson Potts crushed a solo home run to left field to retake a 4-3 lead.

Soddies starter Nick Margevicius tossed four innings of seven hit, three-run baseball Friday night. Margevicius struck out four batters and walked one in his third no-decision of the season.

In the fifth inning, the RoughRiders retook the lead as they scored three runs on three hits. Eliezer Alvarez worked a two-out walk and advanced to third base on a De Leon single. Leblanc followed the De Leon single with a two-RBI double to right field and then came around to score on a Sanchez RBI single to give the RoughRiders a 6-4 advantage.

The RoughRiders tacked on five insurance runs in the seventh inning to give them an 11-4 lead. The inning started with a De Leon double to right field and came around to score on a Leblanc single. Ryan Dorow then reached base via a walk. Yonny Hernandez followed with a two-RBI single to left field. After an Amarillo pitching change Cordero belted a two-run home run over the right-field fence. The inning came to an end with a Profar ground out.

The Sod Poodles headed to the ninth looking for a comeback, but a Taylor Kohlwey walk wouldn't be enough as the Soddies fell to the RoughRiders in the series opener 11-4.

The Sod Poodles continue their three-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders tomorrow at HODGETOWN. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

NOTES:

Tomorrow's Preview: The Sod Poodles head into game two against the Texas Rangers' Double-A affiliate, the Frisco RoughRiders, on Saturday evening at HODGETOWN. Kyle Lloyd will take the mound tomorrow for the Sod Poodles and will face off against Frisco righty Jason Bahr. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Bachar Strong Night: Tomorrow, Saturday, August 17, the Amarillo Sod Poodles are hosting "Bachar Strong" Night in support of right-handed pitcher Lake Bachar's father and his fight with cancer. On Bachar Strong Night, the Sod Poodles will be wearing specialty, Padres throwback color-themed Sod Poodles jerseys with the phrase "No One Fights Alone" on the back and "#BacharStrong" on the sleeve. Following the game, the team will be hosting a live, postgame signed jersey auction with autographed Padres memorabilia graciously donated by the San Diego Padres with all proceeds benefitting the Bachar family's medical expenses.

Huddy Homer: Hudson Potts slugged his 14th home run of the season Friday evening against Frisco. It marked the Southlake, Texas native's second home run in as many nights.

Multi's: Ivan Castillo and Owen Miller collected their 40th and 37th multi-hit performances respectively on Friday night with two hits apiece.

Too Many: Over the last two nights, Sod Poodles pitching has allowed 34 hits and 27 runs. On Friday, Frisco collected 11 runs on 16 hits while Midland became the second team this season to put up a high of 18 hits (and 16 runs) against Amarillo on Thursday (other team being Northwest Arkansas on July 20).

Frisco Rundown: With tonight's loss, the Sod Poodles are now 15-12 overall on the season and 6-6 at home against the Rangers' Double-A affiliate.

Game One Woes: With the Sod Poodles game one loss, the squad falls to 10 games below .500 with a 13-23 game one record.

Sellout 33: HODGETOWN saw it's 33rd sellout of the 2019 season in their 58th home game.

Position Players Pitching: Catcher A.J. Kennedy became the third Sod Poodles position player to make a pitching appearance this season. It marked Kennedy's first professional pitching appearance. Over one inning, he struck out one, hit a batter, threw a wild pitch, and made two defensive play on ground balls for force outs.

Double-A Leaders: The Sod Poodles leads all of Double-A baseball with Tulsa, both holding a current .261 team batting average and are first with 1,071 hits this season. They rank second in runs scored this season (578).

Torrens on a Tear: Soddies catcher Luis Torrens has hits in 23 of his last 27 games, including a 16-game hit streak in that span. On Friday, he knocked his 12th home run in the first inning against Frisco, marking his fifth multi-RBI home run of 2019. His last home run was recorded on August 3 also against Frisco.

Five At Least: Thursday night marked just the fourth time in their last 21 games where Sod Poodles pitching allowed five runs or more in a game. The last time the Sod Poodles were defeated by double digits was on July 24 at Springfield (L 1-12).

TraBOOMmell: Sod Poodles outfielder and Padres number two-rated prospect (MLB.com) slugged his second home run with Amarillo Thursday night. It marked his 31st career home run.

Two Assists, Same Out: Outfielder Buddy Reed collected two more outfield assists, throwing out Midland's Mikey White at home twice on Thursday. His 14 total assists lead all Texas League outfielders.

Low Hit: The Sod Poodles were held to five or fewer hits for a 20th time this season. The last time they were held to five or fewer was on August 9 (3) against Frisco.

Most Runs Against: Midland put up the most runs by a visiting team against Amarillo and most runs by one team at HODGETOWN this season with 16 total. Through seven frames, they totaled eight runs and matched with eight runs in the eighth inning alone. The eight runs in the inning also marked the most against Amarillo and most by a team at HODGETOWN in 2019. The 13-run deficit marked the highest this season as well.

Second Granny: Mikey White's eighth-inning grand slam marked the second against the Sod Poodles in 2019. The last time also came from Midland on April 16 at HODGETOWN by Edwin Diaz.

End of the Oil-Pan Cup: In regular-season game 26 of 29 against the Midland RockHounds in 2019, the Sod Poodles claimed the season series victory with the walk-off in game one of the series to take a 15-11 advantage. In the 29 games in the regular season, the Sod Poodles finished with a 17-12 record. Each season, Amarillo and Midland will face off for the cup.

Sweep Avoided: With Thursday's defeat, the Sod Poodles were unable to complete their fourth sweep of the season. Amarillo has collected three sweeps and have been swept three times this year.

Scholtens 17th: In his 17th start, Jesse Scholtens tossed six strong innings of two-run, five-hit ball with one walk allowed and struck out seven. It marked his fourth start this season where he struck out at least seven batters.

Oh My, Oli: Edward Olivares slugged his team-leading 17th home run of the 2019 season Wednesday night in the seventh inning to give the Sod Poodles the 4-3 lead. It marked his first home run since July 21 and seventh two-run home run this season.

Bats That Hit Back: The Sod Poodles improved to a 9-43 record when trailing after six innings on Wednesday night. Amarillo plated three late runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the tardy advantage.

Triple Shy: Catcher A.J. Kennedy finished Wednesday night's performance a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4. Kennedy has never recorded a cycle in his professional career.

Series Victory: The Sod Poodles collected their 18th series victory with three straight wins against Midland. They have won six of their last seven series.

Let's Get This Breadnar: Reliever David Bednar has tossed eight straight scoreless outings (9.0 IP). In the last six appearances, Bednar has pitched scoreless ninth innings and picked up a save in five of six. Each of those saves have resulted in retiring the side in order.

One-Run Games: The Sod Poodles improved to a 17-15 season record in one-run games with three straight wins over Midland in one-run differences.

Ejection #3: Manager Phillip Wellman was tossed for a third time this season on Wednesday night arguing called pitches.

Unleash Patiño: MLB's No. 33-rated prospect and the San Diego Padres' No. 4-rated prospect (according to MLB.com) right-handed pitcher Luis Patiño, made his Double-A debut in game two against Midland. In four and two-thirds innings of work, the 19-year-old allowed four runs (one earned) on six hits with four walks and seven strikeouts.

Baby Rattlesnake: In his Double-A debut, Luis Patiño tossed 71 strikes in 102 pitches. He struck out seven total and allowed four walks, which is just one below his career-high allowed.

Walk Off: The Sod Poodles collected their sixth walk-off victory of the 2019 season with the 11th inning win over Midland in game one.

Soddies in Extras: With their 11th inning victory in game one over Midland, the Sod Poodles improved their extra-inning record to 4-5 on the season.

Rhythm Broken: After tying for a team-high of four straight losses in Frisco, the Sod Poodles rebounded with a walk-off game one victory over Midland to end the losing rhythm.

Streaks End, Good Times Don't: The Sod Poodles ended their sellout streak at 23 straight sellouts and 32 overall in 53 home games. The streak spanned from June 13 to August 4.

Mambo Number 5: Reliever Evan Miller recorded his fifth save for the Sod Poodles Tuesday night in game two of the series.

Full of Talent: The Soddies have three of MLB's top 100 prospects according to MLB.com: #3 MacKenzie Gore, #30 Taylor Trammell, and #33 Patino. They have 8 of the Padres' top 30 prospects, including Owen Miller (13), Hudson Potts (14), Ronald Bolaños (18), Edward Olivares (20), and Buddy Reed (29).

Upcoming: The Sod Poodles hit the road for a week to face Northern competitors Tulsa and Arkansas before returning to HODGETOWN for the last week of the regular season.

