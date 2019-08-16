Midland's Diaz Downs Hooks on Career Night

CORPUS CHRISTI - A career night for Midland RockHounds shortstop Edwin Diaz almost singlehandedly defeated the Hooks, 8-0, in the series opener Friday night at Whataburger Field. It ended Corpus Christi's season-long five-game winning streak.

With top Astros pitching prospect Forrest Whitley struggling to get outs in the third inning, Diaz stepped up with the bases full and drilled a grand slam to give the RockHounds a sudden 5-0 lead. Diaz later swatted a three-run bomb (13) off Erasmo Pinales to give him a career-best seven RBIs in the contest.

Whitley (L, 0-2) looked sharp through the first two frames, striking out five of the first six batters on fastballs reaching 98 mph. But the 21-year-old Texan lost his touch in the third, allowing the first four batters to reach before surrendering the Diaz blow. Whitley struck out six, but was charged with five earned runs in 2.2 innings.

James Naile (W, 7-7) was efficient and effective over 6.0 shutout innings, giving up four hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts.

J.J. Matijevic went 2-for-4 for the Hooks in defeat. Chase Calabuig went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored for the Hounds.

Now tied again with Midland for the Texas League South Wild Card spot, the Hooks look to get back on track Saturday at 7:15 p.m. behind No. 5 Astros prospect Bryan Abreu (6-2, 4.59). Matt Milburn (6-9, 5.26) is slated for Midland. Saturday is Pink at the Park at Whataburger Field as the first 2,000 fans will receive a Retro Hooks Pink Cap, courtesy of AutoNation.

