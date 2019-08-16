Drillers Comeback Falls Short in Extras

SPRINGDALE, AR - The Tulsa Drillers entered Friday night's action in a first-place tie in the North Division standings as they opened a three-game series at Northwest Arkansas. Down 2-0, Tulsa made things interesting and were able to come back and tie the game in the eighth inning. But the Drillers efforts would fall short as they were defeated in ten innings 3-2.

The Naturals got the scoring started in the second. After two singles started the inning, Jordan George knocked an RBI single, scoring Khalil Lee. Angelo Castellano followed with a bunt that brought in Emmanuel Rivera, giving the Naturals a 2-0 lead.

The Drillers mounted their comeback in the eighth. With a runner on first, Conner Wong hit a big home run, tying the game at 2-2. The score would remain the same through the bottom of the ninth.

After the Drillers were unable to score in the top of the tenth, Northwest walked off the game in its half of the inning. With Blake Perkins starting as the placed runner at second base, George gave the Naturals the 3-2 win with an RBI double.

WHAT YOU MISSED

*Leo Crawford had another good game in his third start on the mound for Tulsa. He allowed a pair of runs over six innings and struck out three batters.

*Marshall Kasowski made his return from the injured list on Friday night. Kasowski retired all three batters he faced in his one inning of work.

*With the walk off loss, this is the third time in in the last five matchups the Drillers have been walked off by the Naturals.

*Tulsa was unable to take over sole possession of first place in the Texas League North Division, but a loss by the Arkansas Travelers helped the Drillers remain tied at the top of the division.

UP NEXT: Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, Saturday, August 17, 6:05 PM at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, AR. RHP Markus Solbach (2-0, 0.89 ERA) versus RHP Scott Blewett (0-2, 6.14 ERA).

