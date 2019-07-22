Sod Poodles Bachar, Castillo Sweep Texas League Weekly Honors

AMARILLO, Texas - Sod Poodles right-handed pitcher Lake Bachar and infielder Ivan Castillo have been named Texas League Pitcher of the Week and Player of the Week respectively for the week of July 15-21, the Texas League announced. The weekly award sweep by the Sod Poodles marks the first by a Texas League team in 2019.

Bachar impressed with a stellar 2-0 week over two games (one start) and 12 1/3 innings pitched. He allowed just four runs on 12 hits with two walks and struck out 14 batters. He capped off the week with one of his best performances of the season against Northwest Arkansas, matching career highs with 7 2/3 innings and nine strikeouts. He has struck out a total of nine batters in three of his last four starts and is 7-0 in his last 10 games.

The 24-year-old is currently tied for the league lead with his seven wins, leads the league in win percentage (.780), is fourth in ERA (3.25) and is tied for fourth in strikeouts (92) and opposing average (.243).

Bachar was signed by San Diego out of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2016 MLB First-Year Player draft. He is currently 7-2 with Amarillo over 18 games (14 starts) in 91.1 innings. Over his career, he is 19-14 with a 3.81 ERA over 74 games (45 starts). The award marks the second of his career since 2017 when he was named the Midwest League's Pitcher of the Week following a perfect seven-inning start with seven strikeouts while with Fort Wayne.

Castillo, who is currently riding Double-A's longest active streak and second-longest overall this season at 18 games, batted .435 (10-for-23) over five games with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI.

Castillo was picked up by San Diego as a Minor League free agent on November 9, 2018 and was assigned to Amarillo at the start of season, but was inactive and on the injured list until May 3. Since being activated, the Dominican Republic native's hot bat has been among the best of the league as he currently leads the Texas League and all of Double-A in average (.347) while he is atop the Texas League in slugging (.535), OPS (.909) and is tied for first in doubles (23).

The weekly award for the 2019 mid-season All-Star second baseman marks his fourth overall in his career. He was tabbed with the honor for the first time in 2014 (Lake County - MID) while also earning the award in 2015 (Lynchburg - CAR) and 2018 (Dunedin - FSL).

Bachar is the second Sod Poodles arm in the franchise to earn the league's weekly top pitcher award while Castillo is the fourth player to earn the top player award.

