Hooks Can't Muster Series Draw vs. Springfield
July 22, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hook fell in the series finale Monday, 6-2, to the Springfield Cardinals at Whataburger Field.
A two-out error by Hooks shortstop Anibal Sierra put two on and Springfield capitalized with a Scott Hurst two-run double for an early lead.
The Cardinals began the third with back-to-back singles, one of which was plated on a Yariel Gonzalez double off starter Chad Donato (L, 1-1).
A Seth Beer RBI groundout in the third got the Hooks on the board, then Chuckie Robinson blasted a no-doubter to left (6) in the fourth to make it 3-2 Cardinals. The damage came against Johan Oviedo (4-4), who labored through 5.0 innings allowing four walks with five punchouts.
But Springfield pulled away in the eighth against tandem reliever Enoli Paredes. The 22-year-old righty loaded the bases before surrendering a two-run double to Alberto Triunfel to make it 5-2. The double ended a streak of 24.2 scoreless innings at home for Paredes, who also balked home a run in the eighth.
Paredes was tagged for five hits, three runs and a walk with four strikeouts in 3.1 frames.
Brian Dobzanski pitched 3.0 scoreless, two-hit innings for Springfield to hold the lead. The Hooks went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the contest, leaving eight on base.
Ronnie Dawson reached base twice and matched a season-high with two stolen bases. Rayder Ascanio reached on two Sierra errors and singled, scoring two times.
After a day off Tuesday, the Hooks look to right the ship Wednesday at Northwest Arkansas. The Naturals will start Gerson Garabito (5-6, 3.88), while Corpus Christi's starter is to be announced.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from July 22, 2019
- Drillers Drop Final Game of Home Stand to RockHounds - Tulsa Drillers
- Hooks Can't Muster Series Draw vs. Springfield - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Christmas in July & SpongeBob Highlight Seven-Game Stretch - Frisco RoughRiders
- Sod Poodles Bachar, Castillo Sweep Texas League Weekly Honors - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- RockHounds Blank Drillers - Midland RockHounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.