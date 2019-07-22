Christmas in July & SpongeBob Highlight Seven-Game Stretch

July 22, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - The RoughRiders return home for a seven-game stay at Dr Pepper Ballpark Wednesday, July 24-Tuesday, July 30 at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

One of the week's highlights is Christmas In July on Friday, July 26. The Riders will be spreading Christmas cheer throughout the park, including a Teddy Roosevelt nutcracker figurine giveaway for the first 1,500 fans. Plus, there will be carolers and reindeer in the park from 6-8 pm, and Santa will be in the Bull Moose Saloon from 6:30-8:30.

After Friday's game, fans will be treated to a free postgame fireworks show as part of Fireworks Friday, presented by Medical City Frisco. Fireworks will also follow Saturday's Acapella Night as part of Sky-Lit Saturday, presented by Lexus.

Sunday is Nickelodeon Night, Featuring SpongeBob SquarePants. Kids and their families will have a blast on this Kids Sunday Funday with all sorts of SpongeBob and Nickelodeon-themed elements throughout the night. The Riders will also wear specialty jerseys that night, which will be auctioned to benefit Embrace Texas.

Other regular favorites, including the Deep Ellum Brewing Party @ The Yard, are also back during the seven-game homestand. A full rundown of the week is listed below.

Wednesday, July 24 vs. Tulsa - 7:05 p.m.

* Texas Chili Company Weiner Wednesday, presented by Aaron's: Hot dogs are just $1 all game.

* Kids runs the bases after the game.

Thursday, July 25 vs. Tulsa - 7:05 p.m.

* Deep Ellum Brewing Party @ The Yard: Be part of the BIGGEST party in North Texas, which includes $1 beers, a live DJ and a great social scene. Tickets start at just $10 and fans can upgrade their party by taking it to the lazy river for just $25 (fans 21 & older only).

* Thirsty Thursday: Quench your thirst with $1 domestic draft beers, $2 craft and imports, and $1 Dr Pepper products from 6-8 p.m.

* Kids run the bases after the game.

Friday, July 26 vs. Tulsa - 7:05 p.m.

* Christmas In July: Why wait five more months when you can start celebrating now? The evening includes a Teddy Roosevelt nutcracker figurine giveaway for the first 1,500 fans, plus visits from Santa, some of his reindeer, and carolers.

* Fireworks Friday presented by Medical City Frisco: Watch fireworks from the field after the game.

Saturday, July 27 vs. Arkansas - 7:05 p.m.

* Acapella Night: This is going to be aca-awesome! We've teamed up with FOX4 for own edition of "The Masked Singer" Night, complete with a special guest appearance, giveaways, and more.

* Sky-Lit Saturday, presented by Lexus: Watch fireworks from the field after the game.

Sunday, July 28 vs. Arkansas - 6:05 p.m.

* Nickelodeon Night, Featuring SpongeBob SquarePants: Are you ready kids? We have all sorts of SpongeBob-themed fun lined up throughout the night. Specialty jerseys will be auctioned to benefit Embrace Texas.

* Kids Sunday Funday: Play catch on the field from 5:00-5:30 and enjoy our new Kids Zone throughout the game. Riders Kids Club members get a free ticket to all Sunday home games.

Monday, July 29 vs. Arkansas - 7:05 p.m.

* Margarita Monday: Enjoy half-price margaritas through the end of the seventh inning.

* Kids run the bases after the game.

Tuesday, July 30 vs. Arkansas - 7:05 p.m.

* Half Off For Hunger: Fans who bring canned food items to donate will receive half off select seats.

* Kids run the bases after the game.

Single-game tickets, season ticket memberships and group hospitality packages are all on-sale for the remainder of the 2019 season, which runs through August 25. For more information about the 2019 season, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 731-9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.